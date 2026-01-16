Bank Employee Stabs Nurse to Death Over Declining Marriage Proposal

Bengaluru:A bank employee Chiranjeevi (27) allegedly stabbed a staff nurse Sujatha in broad daylight near Kolar bus depot on Thursday with a knife leading to her death while the assailant was caught hold by public before he was handed over to Kolar Town police. The reason suspected to be behind the murder is the victim turning down the marriage proposal of the accused.



The accused Chiranjeevi was known to the Sujatha family for a couple of years. It is said Chiranjeevi had reportedly made a futile attack on Sujatha which she managed to escape about a fortnight back. Sujatha belonged to Kattahalli in Bangarpet while accused Chiranjeevi belongs to Yalaburgi also in Bangarpet.



Chiranajeevi worked at a bank in Hosakote branch and is married. He is said to have evinced interest to marry Sujatha who was also married. Sujatha reportedly turned down the marriage proposal of Chiranjeevi which enraged him.



On Thursday morning, Chiranjeevi waited for Sujtha near the Kolar bus depot where an argument took place between the two and in the heat of the argument, he is said to have stabbed Sujatha causing her death.



The assault on Sujatha by Chiranjeevi with a knife was noticed by the public who came together to nab the accused before he fled from the spot. The accused was thrashed by the public before he was handed over to Kolar Town police.



Krishnamurthy, father of deceased Sujatha alleged he had complained to Bangarapet police over a futile attempt on Sujatha by Chiranjeevi but police did not take the matter in a serious manner. Kolar Town police registered a case and are investigating.

