Top
Home » Southern States

Ballots secured in Krishna University campus

Southern States
DC Correspondent
15 May 2024 7:01 AM GMT
The areas surrounding the campus were also inspected and police personnel were given instructions regarding security of the ballot boxes
Officials arrange ballot boxes to be used for GHMC 2020 Elections to be held on December 1 at the distribution center at City College. (DC Image: P.Surendra)
x
Saying the security of the electronic voting machines is paramount, the SP said officials must be alert till the counting process is over. — Representational Image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and district collector D.K. Balaji on Tuesday inspected the security arrangements at the Krishna University campus in the district, where ballot boxes used in the elections are to be stored.

The areas surrounding the campus were also inspected and police personnel were given instructions regarding security of the ballot boxes. Saying the security of the electronic voting machines is paramount, the SP said officials must be alert till the counting process is over.

The SP added that the ballot boxes would be protected in a three-tier security arrangement.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ballot boxes krishna university 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick