Ballots secured in Krishna University campus

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and district collector D.K. Balaji on Tuesday inspected the security arrangements at the Krishna University campus in the district, where ballot boxes used in the elections are to be stored.

The areas surrounding the campus were also inspected and police personnel were given instructions regarding security of the ballot boxes. Saying the security of the electronic voting machines is paramount, the SP said officials must be alert till the counting process is over.

The SP added that the ballot boxes would be protected in a three-tier security arrangement.