Hyderabad: The grand procession of Ratha Yatra held on Wednesday concluded the three-day of Renukadevi Ammavaru Kalyanamahotsavam. The procession saw a number of brass bands, DJs, traditional dancers, convoy of mascots, idols, singing praises of the deity. The police deployed its personnel along the the temple roads to avoid any untoward incident after incident of transport minister Ponam prabhaker being pushed at the entrance of the temple on Tuesday.

The procession which started late in the night. Temple EO Anjali Devi said, “The festivals was organised on a pious note. Devotees had a good darshan and were given prasadam.”