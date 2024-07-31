Assembly Passes Appropriation Bill Amid Ruckus from BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed the Telangana Appropriation Bill 2024 on Wednesday amidst significant disruption from BRS MLAs. The bill was expedited through the House in just 10 minutes during the post-lunch session.

Due to the commotion, members from the BJP, AIMIM, and CPI did not have the opportunity to speak on the bill. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was unable to respond to the debate before the bill was passed.

BRS MLAs stormed the Well of the House, raising slogans against the Congress government and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, demanding an apology for alleged derogatory remarks made by the CM against BRS women MLAs Sabitha Indra Reddy and V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy. This led to an adjournment of the House at 1.40 pm.

After a nearly two-hour break, the House reconvened at 3.30 pm. BRS MLAs, led by K.T. Rama Rao, resumed their protest, with Sabitha and Sunitha staging a sit-in protest in the Well.

The situation escalated, necessitating the deployment of two dozen marshals to control the agitating legislators. In the chaos, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the finance portfolio, moved the bill for consideration and approval, which was passed by a voice vote.

BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi protested their inability to speak on the appropriation bill. After Bhatti introduced the bill, only the main Opposition, BRS, had the chance to speak, with Rama Rao initiating a debate that lasted over two hours.

A remark by Revanth Reddy, implying that the BRS party would end up at Jubilee Bus Stand if they listened to the "sisters sitting behind," sparked a heated exchange between BRS and Congress members. The comment, made in the context of a discussion on the ruling party's readiness to accept suggestions, was perceived as targeting BRS MLAs Sabitha Indra Reddy and V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, seated behind KTR.

Legislative affairs minister D. Sridhar Babu clarified that no specific names were mentioned by the CM, asserting that the House should maintain order during the CM's speech. Panchayat raj minister D. Seethakka pointed out that Sabitha Reddy had recently switched parties, similar to those she criticised.

In response, Sabitha Reddy expressed frustration at being repeatedly targeted by the CM. “Where did CM come from? The CM had said that he would not allow even

a crow which sits on KCR’s house to sit on his house but is encouraging defections. Why am I being targeted? I had even invited Revanth to the Congress party advising him that he would have a great future and become CM,” she said.

The CM acknowledged the invitation but criticised Sabitha for leaving the Congress despite appeals to stay. “After enjoying ministerial berths in the Congress for 10 years

and getting a ticket for the third time Sabitha deserted the party without extending any help to me and joined BRS as she was promised ministerial berth. Actions of those in public life will be discussed.”

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka noted that Sabitha's departure denied him, a Dalit, the status of Leader of the Opposition.