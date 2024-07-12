Arguments in Phone Tapping Case at Nampally Court

Hyderabad: In the phone-tapping case before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court at Nampally, senior counsel V. Surender Rao on Thursday raised objections to the meeting of the investigation team and the Special Public Prosecutor in the judge's chamber.

During the arguments on the mandatory bail petitions filed by Bhujanga Rao, Thirupathanna and others, accused in the phone tapping case, the counsel said that such practice may give apprehensions to some doubts

Further, it is necessary to uphold the canon of ethics during the practice of profession. He pointed out that either investigation officers or the public prosecutor are entitled to express their concerns about the proceeding or trial in the open court during court hours in the presence of the other party.

However, V. Surender Rao also said that he is not making any remarks on the court.

In the arguments, the counsel requested that the court grant bail to his clients as there is no chargesheet filed by the police in the mandatory period of 90 days. Though the chargesheet was, it was rejected by the court and hence it should be considered that the chargesheet was not filed.