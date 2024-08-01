AP: Woman Burns Daughter’s Hands with Iron Rod

Anantapur: A woman burnt her daughter’s hands with a hot iron rod for talking to her father at Ravulakollu village in Simhadripuram mandal in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

According to police, the couple was residing separately following differences for the past few years while the 14-year-old girl is living with her mother. However, the daughter was frequently speaking to her father over the phone.

The girl reportedly spoke to her father on July 28 and reportedly enquired about his health as he was sick. After coming to know about it, the woman burnt her daughter’s hands with an iron rod. The girl, who suffered severe burn injuries, was shifted to Pulivendula hospital by the locals. Police registered a case based on a complaint by the father against his wife.