AP to Divert 60 Lakh Farmers Towards Natural Farming

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu said Andhra Pradesh government is encouraging 60 lakh farmers to take up natural farming in the state. He said help from women's associations, farmer trainers and government organisations is being taken in this regard.

The minister congratulated Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF), agricultural department and farmers for winning the "Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity" award. He pointed out that APCNF is one of the few individuals and organisations to receive this award. APCNF being the one to be chosen from among 508 entries throughout the world is noteworthy.

Atchannaidu disclosed that woman farmer Nagendramma received this award on behalf of 10 lakh APCNF farmers who have taken to natural agriculture. He underlined that APCNF's approach is unique in that it addresses climate change, improves soil health and provides healthy nutrition to the community.

With regard to 2024–25 plan for natural farming, the minister explained that 6.64 lakh hectares of land will be brought under organic farming by 13 lakh farmers. He said they are encouraging poor farmers’ families to cultivate 5.10 lakh backyard gardens, 1.09 lakh of which will be maintained throughout the year.