AP: Suspect in Muchumarri Case Dies in Police Custody

Kurnool: Hussain, a 35-year-old man from Muchumarri, who had been residing in Nandikotkur, died at the Midtur police station in Nandyal district on Saturday.

Hussain is one of the suspects in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of a minor girl from Muchumarri village on July 7. The news of his death spread like wildfire, as he had been taken into custody by police and was later found dead.

According to sources, Crime Control Station police arrested Hussain, a maternal uncle of one of the accused minor boys. They shifted him to Midtur police station in Nandikotkur circle for interrogation. The interrogation went on for three days. Then came the news of Hussain’s death.

While the circumstances leading to his death are unclear, police shifted his body to the Nandyal Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

There is heavy deployment of police to check protests or disturbances.

According to a press release issued by Nandyal police, Hussain had been taken into custody as part of the investigation into the disappearance of the girl from Muchumarri. While being shifted to Nandikotkur, Hussain attempted to escape from the police jeep but did not succeed.

Subsequently, Hussain expressed chest pain and was taken to the Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors examined him and declared him dead. The inquest was done in the presence of Atmakur RDO.

Midtur police have registered a case on the incident. A DSP-level officer from Kurnool district is investigating the matter, the press release stated.

Incidentally, investigation into the Muchumarri missing girl case intensified after Adhiraj Singh Rana took over as SP of Nandyal district. Nandikotkur circle inspector and Muchumarri sub-inspector have been suspended for negligence.