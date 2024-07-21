AP: Sri Reddy Booked for Derogatory Comments

Kurnool: Following a complaint by TD BC Cell leader Raju Yadav, the Kurnool Three Town Police have filed a case against actor Sri Reddy. The complaint alleges that Sri Reddy made derogatory remarks on social media about several prominent figures including Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, home minister and others.

Specifically, TD leaders from Kurnool urged Three Town police to take action against Sri Reddy for her comments concerning TD Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, minister Nara Lokesh and home minister V. Anitha. The complaint was lodged prior to the recent elections. In response, the police have registered a case against Sri Reddy under multiple sections at the Kurnool Three Town Police Station.