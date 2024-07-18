AP Seeks Sanction of Rs.1,000 Crore Under National Health Mission

Vijayawada: Health minister Y. Satya Kumar has sought a sanction of Rs.1,000 crore from the Centre for Andhra Pradesh under the National Health Mission.

The minister called on Union health minister J.P. Nadda, environment minister Bhupender Yadav and others in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Later, Kumar told the media that the AP government was making efforts to get sanction of projects like the Bharat Petro Refinery, Visakha Metro Rail among others from the Centre, which were promised to the state during the 2014 bifurcation.

He said that once the Amaravati Ring Road was dropped, it would change the AP’s features itself. The previous YSRC government failed to send the revised DPR for the Visakha Metro Rail project, he said.

On the spread of seasonal fevers in AP, the health minister said the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government failed to follow protocol vis-a-vis precautionary steps and “this resulted in the spread of such fevers.”

On government medical colleges too, the minister was critical of the previous government, saying it announced sanction of medical colleges without arranging the funds. “Funds are being provided under several central schemes and by Nabard to develop them.”

“These medical colleges were left unattended after the laying of the foundation stone. The former government did not refer these to the NMC for funding.”

The health minister said that unless an amount of `9,000 crore was made available to AP, the state would have difficulty completing their construction. “We would work out a series of models to facilitate the construction of these government medical colleges,” he said.