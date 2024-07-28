AP Police Detain YSRC Leader in Bengaluru

Anantapur: AP police took into custody YSRC candidate from Chandragiri, Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, in Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with attack on TD candidate and present MLA from Chandragiri assembly segment Pulivarthi Nani.

Nani had been attacked by YSRC men within the Padmavati University premises a few days before the vote counting. Election Commission viewed the incident seriously and ordered a probe.

Tirupati police then registered a case under section 307 against several persons, including Mohith Reddy.

On Saturday, Tirupati police went to Bengaluru, arrested Mohith Reddy and shifted him to Tirupati