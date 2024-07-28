Top
DC Correspondent
27 July 2024 7:07 PM GMT
AP Police Detain YSRC Leader in Bengaluru
Tirupati police registered a case under section 307 against several persons, including Mohith Reddy. (Image: Twitter)

Anantapur: AP police took into custody YSRC candidate from Chandragiri, Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, in Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with attack on TD candidate and present MLA from Chandragiri assembly segment Pulivarthi Nani.

Nani had been attacked by YSRC men within the Padmavati University premises a few days before the vote counting. Election Commission viewed the incident seriously and ordered a probe.

Tirupati police then registered a case under section 307 against several persons, including Mohith Reddy.

On Saturday, Tirupati police went to Bengaluru, arrested Mohith Reddy and shifted him to Tirupati

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Crime News Anantapur Chevireddy Mohith Reddy 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Anantapur 
