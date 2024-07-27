AP: Naidu Seeks Rs.12,500 Crore for New Polavaram Diaphragm Wall

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu attended the Niti Aayog Council meeting in Delhi on Saturday.

He presented to aayog members the opportunities available in AP for development of the service sector as part of Viksit Bharat-2047. “AP government is formulating its own Vikasit AP-2047 Vision Document in this regard,” Naidu emphasised at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

He explained the role Amaravati and Polavaram can play in the development of the country. AP also has opportunities in agriculture and aqua sectors, which will contribute to the country’s GDP growth rate, he pointed out.

Later, the AP Chief Minister met union Jal Shakti minister Chandrakant Raghunath Patil. He requested the union minister to approve complete proposals related to the Polavaram project, including construction of the new diaphragm wall.

Post these meetings, Chandrababu spoke to the media. He said, “I thanked the central government for its assistance with regard to Polavaram and Amaravati. I have placed the proposal for construction of a new diaphragm wall for the Polavaram project before the centre.”

The Chief Minister said the first phase of Polavaram project will require ₹12,500 crores. “This proposal should be immediately approved by the union cabinet and funds released by November, so that Polavaram works could be speeded up,” he underlined.

In this regard, Chandrababu clarified that there is no first phase or third phase as far as Polavaram project is concerned. “Our main goal is completion of the project. If a decision on the project is not taken within three months, we will lose the opportunity and these works will be postponed to another season,” he underlined.

The AP Chief Minister maintained that the state cabinet has decided that a new diaphragm wall must be constructed for the Polavaram project. A cabinet note has been given to the union Jal Shakti minister in this regard, he pointed out.

Naidu recalled the central government had promised to give AP the special category status (SCS) under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He said instead they (centre) will help capital investment.