Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced that pattadar passbooks will be issued with ‘state emblem’ to the land owners soon.

Naidu held a high-level review meeting with Revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad and other officials at the Secretariat here on Monday.

The Chief Minister tweeted on ‘X’ that the state government was in the process of “rectifying the mistakes and abuse of power” by former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by getting his photo printed on the cover of the pattadar passbook.

“The people are of the opinion that nobody’s photo should be printed on the passbook of lands or assets inherited from their ancestors,” he said and hence the government would issue new pattadar passbooks with a print of state emblem on the cover.

This, he said, was as part of fulfilling the three-party alliance’s poll promise.

Naidu ruled out any traits of capitalism or arrogance in the present government and stressed that it would “protect the self-respect of the people and provide protection to their assets.”

The Chief Minister said the YSRC government spent `15 crore for printing the photo of the then-CM on the pattadar passbooks.

The revenue and registration officials showed a replica of the pattadar passbook with state emblem printed on it and they informed the CM that there would be a ‘QR Code’ printed on it.

The officials said that if such a code was scanned, it would give details of the property and also the route map leading to the property. They stated that nearly `650 crore was spent on survey stones and printing the portrait of the former CM on them.

As there were nearly 77 lakh survey stones with the portrait of Jagan Reddy on them, the state government started thinking of what to do with them. It would cost `15 crore to clear the portrait of Jagan Reddy from the stones.

The CM directed the officials not to have any party colour and photos of the leaders on the pattadar passbook. When the farmers took a look at their passbook, it should give them confidence, he stressed.

The CM reviewed the case of burning of the files in the sub collector’s office at Madanapalle and directed the officials to avoid a repetition of such incidents. He inquired about the new acts brought out and their misuse in the departments of revenue, registration and stamps in the last five years.