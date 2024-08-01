Top
AP Minister NMD Farooq Lays Foundation for Mahila Mart

31 July 2024 7:01 PM GMT
Minority Welfare minister N.M.D. Farooq. (Image By Arrangement)

Kurnool: Minority Welfare minister N.M.D. Farooq laid the foundation for a Mahila Mart building in Nandyal city on Wednesday. He emphasised that these marts would help women achieve self-empowerment. Managed by members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), the minister encouraged them to work industriously to develop their businesses.

Nandyal Municipal chairperson SK Mabunnisa, commissioner P. Niranjan Reddy, TIDCO SE Rajasekhar, and other officials participated in the event.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
