AP: Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu Warns YSRC on Talliki Vandanam Scheme

Vijayawada: Water resources minister Nimmala Rama Naidu on Saturday accused YSR Congress of resorting to large-scale false propaganda against the Talliki Vandanam scheme.

He said legal action will soon be initiated against such elements. "How can YSRC and its media spread rumours on Talliki Vandanam scheme even before its guidelines have been formed,” the minister asked.

He charged YSRC with taking innocent mothers for a ride by not implementing the Amma Vodi scheme. To check fake propaganda, legal action will soon be initiated against those responsible, he stated.

Rama Naidu said if the opposition party continues with such untruths, the party will reduce itself to a single digit soon.

He maintained that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in AP will certainly keep its promises of making Talliki Vandanam scheme available to every child in an eligible family.

The minister went on to accuse YSRC leaders of misleading public even on issues like privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The statement of the union minister concerned has thoroughly exposed the YSRC's false propaganda, he added.