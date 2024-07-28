AP: Kollu’s Appeal to Public Representatives

Vijayawada: Mines, geology and excise minister Kollu Ravindra on Saturday appealed to all elected representatives to strive and provide clean governance and fulfil public aspirations.

Addressing the Krishna district zilla parishad council meeting chaired by ZP chairperson Uppala Harika, the minister wanted that welfare schemes be made available to all eligible beneficiaries.

He appealed to the public representatives to ensure that Krishna district stands among the top districts in terms of development in Andhra Pradesh.

Ravindra said people of Andhra Pradesh have given an absolute mandate to the NDA-alliance in the erstwhile Krishna district. He stated that the onus is now on the alliance government to fulfil the aspirations of the people.