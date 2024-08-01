AP: Jagan Calls Vizag Corporators for a Meet

Visakhapatnam: YSRC chief and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached out to Visakhapatnam corporators ahead of GVMC standing committee elections.

The former CM has called the corporators for a meeting at his home to make preparation for the standing committee elections scheduled for August 7.

It was revealed that approximately 40 corporators will be travelling in two buses from Swarna Bharathi Stadium to Jagan's residence at Tadepalli on Wednesday evening.

Jagan is scheduled to hold a meeting with them on Thursday morning. YSRC corporators have been elected as standing committee members for three years.

However, this time around there may be a change in the election results as the party lost power to NDA. A total of 58 people were elected as corporators from YSRC.