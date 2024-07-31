Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has served notices to the chief secretary and home secretary, directing former additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy and former CID chief Sanjay to file counters. The next hearing is scheduled on September 25.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice N. Jaya Surya held a hearing on Wednesday regarding a plea filed by the AP United Forum for RTI Campaign President, N. Satyanarayana. The plea seeks directions to prevent the ex-AAG and ex-CID chief from disclosing details related to the AP skill development scam and holding media conferences on the issue.

Petitioner’s counsel, M. Giribabu, informed the court that details pertaining to the media conference held by the ex-AAG and ex-CID chief on the skill development scam were submitted in English, as directed in the earlier hearing.

After considering the details submitted, the court served notices and issued directions to file counters.