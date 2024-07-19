AP: Gudivada Slams Government on Law, Order

Visakhapatnam: Former minister Gudivada Amarnath slammed the state government by alleging that the law and order situation has deteriorated in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Amarnath expressed deep worry over the “escalating violence and unrest” gripping the state since the time the alliance government took office. Highlighting the severity of the situation, Amarnath pointed to a disturbing number of incidents in just the past 45 days.

“More than 1000 attacks have taken place, resulting in 31 deaths, 35 suicides, 300 attempted murders and widespread destruction of both government and private properties.”

He also noted an alarming increase in cases of sexual violence.

Amarnath accused the alliance government of fostering a climate of lawlessness and impunity. He criticised the government for the assaults on political opponents, including a brutal attack on a minority youth leader in Vinukonda. He flayed chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged failure to curb the violence.