AP Government Promises to Post all GOs on GOIR Website

Vijayawada: The state government has informed the AP High Court that it will restore the GOIR website to place government orders (GOs) on it.

A division bench of chief justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice N Jayasurya heard a batch of petitions complaining that the government was not posting its GOs in the GOIR website.

Petitioner’s counsel Yalamanjula Balaji told the court that 90 per cent of the GOs were not being posted on the website by the previous YSR Congress government and that the situation continued even now.

Government special pleader S Pranathi informed the court that the government has taken a decision in principle to post GOs on the website and said it would take four weeks to restore the site.

The court said that once this is done, it would close all the pleas. It posted the case for its next hearing after eight weeks.