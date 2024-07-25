AP Government Issue Order for Amaravati Technical Committee to Resume

Vijayawada: Signaling renewed efforts to revive the stalled Amaravati capital city project, the Andhra Pradesh government has formed a technical committee.Issued on July 24, an official order establishes a panel of chief engineers from various departments (G.O.Rt.No. 541, Municipal Administration & Urban Development). Led by the PHMED Engineer-in-Chief, the committee will assess the current status of halted projects, evaluate infrastructure integrity, and propose a roadmap for moving forward.

The order, dated July 24, 2024, references a proposal from the commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Vijayawada, to form the committee. The newly established technical committee, chaired by the engineer-in-chief of PHMED, includes representatives from several key departments.

The committee is tasked with a comprehensive evaluation and development strategy, as outlined in the terms of reference to examine the current status of the construction projects within Amaravati, to assess the structural integrity of buildings and infrastructures halted since May 2019, potentially with the aid of reputable organisations, to evaluate damage to roads, sewer systems, water supply, power, and ICT infrastructure from partially completed works, to assess the quality and serviceability of materials stored on-site, including pipes and steel and offer specific recommendations on handling claims from various contracting agencies.

The technical committee is expected to consult with all stakeholders, visit project sites, and submit its comprehensive report within one month.