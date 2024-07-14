AP Government Committed to Uplift of Weavers, Says Savita

Vijayawada: BC welfare minister S. Savita assured weavers that the state government will provide 200 units and 500 units of free power to looms and power looms, apart from supplying yarn and raw materials at subsidised prices.

She underlined that the state government is committed to the welfare and development of backward classes ,who constitute nearly 50 per cent of the state’s population.

On Saturday, the minister toured Pedana constituency and interacted with weaving communities in Gudur, Polavaram, Kappaladoddi and Pedana town, inquiring about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the government will strive to provide employment to weavers dependent on the handloom sector throughout the year.

Savita further assured that the dues of weavers communities will be cleared at the earliest by taking up the matter with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Pedana MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad and APCO MD Pawan Murthy were among those present.