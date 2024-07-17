AP: Ex-serviceman Murdered in Land Dispute

Visakhapatnam: An ex-serviceman, Vemireddy Appala Naidu, was murdered on Monday night in Gajuwaka police station limits over a land dispute issue.

The victim, who was paralysed in the legs, was reportedly strangled and his hands were severed before the body was dumped on the roadside.

According to Visakhapatnam South ACP Trinath Rao, two accused have been arrested and they have confessed to the crime. They claimed they were frustrated due to an ongoing land dispute with the victim.

Naidu had sold a piece of land to Banka Ramu a few years ago, which led to a disagreement. On Monday night, Ramu, along with his nephew Banka Ashok, allegedly attacked Naidu with a knife.

"Ramu, who was using the handicapped’s vehicle, accosted Naidu and inflicted severe injuries on his neck and hands with a knife. The attack resulted in Naidu's death on the spot," stated the ACP.

The accused duo then surrendered at the Gajuwaka police station. The victim's family members sought strict punishment to the accused and staged a protest, refusing to allow the removal of the body.

The police consoled and the body has been sent for post-mortem.