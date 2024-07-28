AP: Dokka Wants Lands Grabbed During Jagan’s Rule Taken Back

Vijayawada: Former minister and senior Telugu Desam leader Dokka Manikya Varaprasad has appealed to the state government to seize lands grabbed during the rule of the previous YSRC government.

“Jagananna Bhu Kabza Reverse Mela” should be organised in every assembly constituency, so that victims could get back their lands, he stated.

The former minister said a large number of victims are complaining about their lands being grabbed by YSRC leaders in Macharla, Madanapalle, Tirupati and other areas.

He underlined that when the assembly session is going on, it is not appropriate on part of former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to come to the assembly but hold a media conference at his party office.

Varaprasad Rao criticised Jagan for not abiding by the spirit of the Indian Constitution and democracy by skipping the assembly session.

He charged that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who did not hold a press conference during his five-year rule, is now holding them for hours together.