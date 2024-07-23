AP Central Varsity Ranks 32nd in IIRF, Set for Greater Glory

Anantapur: The Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur, established in 2018, has reached the 32nd spot in the IIRF (Indian Institutional Ranking Framework) Ranking 2024, ahead of many other Central universities.

The Ranking was based on seven significant criteria: Research, Industry Income & Integration, Placement Strategy & Support, Future Orientation, and External Perception & International Outlook.

“With only four undergraduate and two postgraduate programmes in 2018, CUAP has expanded to offer eight undergraduate and 17 postgraduate programmes including cutting-edge courses such as B.Sc. in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, M.Sc in Mathematics and Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Applied Psychology, Clinical Psychology, Molecular Biology, Space Science and Technology, Economics and Data Analytics, and Computational Social Science, as well as MA in Governance and Public Policy,” vice-chancellor Prof. S.A. Kori said.

As per the recommendations of the NEP 2020, the university now provides two Compulsory Core Courses spread over two semesters: Building Mathematical Ability and Finance Literacy, and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

Additionally, CUAP has introduced 6 PhD programmes.

This approach enables students to benefit from a diverse range of educators from across the country, resulting in a more impactful learning experience, the vice-chancellor hoped.

As part of this vision, the university has signed a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda.

CUAP has also signed an MoU with the Airports Authority of India.

The vice-chancellor congratulated the CUAP community and commended them for their teamwork to reach new heights. He expressed confidence that the university would reach greater heights, considering the various reformations.

CUAP will be moving to a new permanent smart campus in the academic year of 2024-25, near Reddipalli in BK Samudram mandal. The varsity was established as part of the state bifurcation agreement.