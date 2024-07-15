AP: Balakrishna Criticises Previous YSRC Government

Anantapur: Film star and Hindupur MLA Balakrishna accused the previous YSRC government of misusing power only for personal gain, instead of serving people.

The popular actor, who is on a three-day visit of his Hindupur constituency, said the erstwhile YSRC regime had failed to provide houses to the poor during the past five years and instead indulged in large-scale corruption.

Balakrishna charged that not a single road had been laid in the past five years. He maintained that though the title Navarathnalu had been there, no development had occurred.

The Hindupur MLA maintained that the Telugu Desam Party has always worked for the welfare of people and will continue to do so. He revealed that he has held discussions with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu development of Hindupur through a special project.

Balakrishna inaugurated a free ambulance donated by TD leader Venkata Swamy to the District Area Hospital in Hindupur. He also inspected the incomplete houses under the TIDCO scheme at Kotipi village in Hindupur Rural mandal of Satya Sai district.

The MLS said the TD-led government is firm on completing the TIDCO houses soon and handing them over the beneficiaries.