AP: 4 Students Hurt as Electric Poles Fall on Them

DC Correspondent
31 July 2024 6:52 PM GMT
Sources said the electricity department kept poles outside the UP school premises in the village as part of restoration of electric lines. While students were entering the school, the poles slipped down and fell on the students. (Image By Arrangement)

Anantapur: Four students were injured and two of them seriously when electric poles kept outside the school premises fell on them at Kamasamudram village in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Sources said the electricity department kept poles outside the UP school premises in the village as part of restoration of electric lines. While students were entering the school, the poles slipped down and fell on the students.

Gadde Shravanthi , a Class V student, suffered a fracture to her leg while four more escaped with small injuries. Locals immediately shifted the students to Altur hospital.

Altur sub-inspector KC Raju rushed to the spot. Villagers blamed the contractor and electricity department for the accident.

