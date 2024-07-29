AP: 20 Constituencies Affected by Yerra Kalva, Says Atchannaidu

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu has said agricultural areas under 20 constituencies have been affected by the Yerra Kalva menace.

He along with home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and tourism minister Kandula Durgesh visited Undrajavaram and Nidadavole mandals as also the BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday.

The ministers distributed essential commodities to the flood victims. Collector Prashanti explained about the crop and other losses to the ministers.

Later, Atchannaidu told the media there were “ lapses” during the YSRC term when the weed removal did not take place. Yerra Kalva played havoc and the farmers incurred major losses, he said and asked officials to fill breaches to the canals.

Vanitha said five districts were alerted about the floods and all assistance would be arranged to the people in the affected areas. The weakened river bunds would be strengthened on a permanent basis.