Anivara Asthanam Festival Celebrated with Grandeur at Tirumala Temple

Tirupati: The annual budget festival of Anivara Asthanam was celebrated with religious fervour at the Bangaru Vakili, located within the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Tuesday.

Among the countless festivals observed throughout the year at the hill shrine, Anivara Asthanam holds a special place as it marks the traditional commencement of the annual accounts of the Srivari Temple.

Earlier in the day, the utsava idols of Sri Malayappa and his consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi, mounted on the Sarvabhupala Vahanam, were ceremoniously placed at the Ganta Mandapam near Bangaru Vakili, along with Sri Vishwaksena, the commander-in-chief of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Special pujas were performed for the Mula Virat (main deity) and the utsava idols, in the presence of Tirumala pontiffs, Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, and TTD executive officer Syamala Rao.

Following the rituals, the senior pontiff, carrying six silk garments (pattu vastrams) on a silver plate placed on his head, entered the Srivari Temple amid the enchanting sounds of traditional music (mangala vadyam). Four silk garments were adorned on the Mula Virat idol, while one each was presented to Sri Malayappa and Sri Vishwaksena.

As part of the festive tradition, the temple's chief archaka donned the Parivattam headdress and bestowed his blessings, uttering the words, "Nitya Aisharyobhava." Subsequently, the archakas handed over the temple's key bunch, known as Lacchanna, to the Tirumala pontiffs and the EO. The Anivara Asthanam fete concluded with the placement of the temple key bunch at the feet of the Mula Virat.

Syamala Rao explained, “In the past, the custodians of the Srivari Temple, known as Mahants, maintained the accounts of income, expenses, and reserves on an annual basis. However, after the establishment of the TTD board, the annual accounting shifted to the March-April period.”

As part of the Vaikhanasa customs observed during the Anivara Asthanam festival, officials from the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, presented silk garments to Lord Venkateswara. Tamil Nadu's endowments minister, Shekar Babu, accompanied by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and EO Rao, led a procession with the silk garments along the Mada streets before entering the Srivari Temple.

As part of the annual Anivara Asthanam, a Pushpa Pallaki Seva took place in the evening. Sri Malayappa Swamy, with Sridevi and Bhudevi, rode in a flower-adorned palanquin through the four mada streets, blessing devotees. The palanquin, decorated by the TTD Garden Wing, featured various flowers and dioramas of deities from different yugas.