Araku ZPTC members highlight critical health issues at zilla parishad meet

Visakhapatnam: Araku ZPTC member Shetty Roshani voiced serious concerns over the rising infant mortality rates in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. She demanded that the state government launch a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The ZPTC member pointed out that 108 ambulance services are not fully catering to the tribal population. Zilla praja parishad (ZPP) chairperson Jallipalli Subhadra echoed similar concerns, citing significant delays in the ambulances reaching the tribal areas of Paderu mandal.

The ZPP chairperson directed the health department to take immediate remedial action.

ZPP chief executive officer P. Narayana Murthy addressed the various concerns raised by the combined Visakhapatnam ZPTC members.

The Munagapaka ZPTC raised another crucial matter – the frequent accidents on the highway between Payakaraopeta and Anakapalle, which often result in fatalities before victims reach the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. He called for establishing a government trauma care centre in Anakapalle to address such emergencies.

The meeting discussed the delays in post-mortem procedures at the KGH. Hospital superintendent Dr. P. Sivanandam explained that police panchanama processes often cause delays. He underlined that a special waiting hall equipped with all necessary amenities has been set up so that those waiting are not inconvenienced.

Members raised concerns over delays in disbursement of social and widow pensions. Another issue that attracted attention is the threat of water scarcity due to sand mining near Panruru in Kotauratla mandal.

ZPTCs from three districts, district officers and staff attended the meeting.