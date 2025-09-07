Zoo Celebrates Births of 7 Rare Animals

Visakhapatnam: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here has seen the birth of seven new animals across three species -- Chowsingha, Blue Gold Macaws, and Black Bucks.

Among them are two Chowsingha, one male and one female. The male, identifiable by its unique four-horned feature, represents a species listed as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Chowsingha births are rare. This successful breeding is especially important since no calves had been born at the zoo in the past two years.

The zoo’s veterinary team has been closely monitoring the newborns, ensuring their health and safety through careful supervision and specialised care. The newborns are active and receiving proper nutrition from their mother, along with timely immunizations, said Dr P Bhanu, senior veterinarian.

He cited the birth of two Blue Gold Macaw chicks, which were incubated under controlled conditions. These vibrant birds were hatched in artificial incubators that maintained optimal temperatures between 37°C and 38°C and humidity levels ranging from 45 to 70 per cent.

One chick is currently being hand-reared by the veterinary team, allowing for close monitoring during its early growth stages. So far, four chicks have been successfully hatched through artificial incubation, all of them healthy. Curator Mangamma says, “This achievement highlights the role of modern veterinary practices in supporting endangered bird populations and demonstrates the effectiveness of artificial incubation in zoo settings.”

Three Black Buck calves have also joined the zoo’s growing family. Known as the Indian antelope, Black Bucks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Males are easily recognised by their spiral horns and striking dark upper body, contrasted with a white underside, while females and the young ones are typically fawn-colored.

Mangamma notes that these births reflect the zoo’s dedication to conservation breeding and wildlife protection. Each new arrival is a step forward in ensuring the survival of vulnerable and endangered species. Visitors to the zoo can view these young animals that grow under expert care, offering a rare glimpse into the early stages of iconic wildlife.