Zero Power Cuts For Maha Shivaratri, Says Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Determined to ensure uninterrupted Maha Shivaratri celebrations across Andhra Pradesh, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday directed AP DISCOMs to maintain zero power interruptions at all temples and surrounding areas during the festival.

During a high-level teleconference with DISCOM CMDs L. Siva Sankar, I. Prudhvi Tej and P. Pulla Reddy, along with senior Energy Department officials, the Minister reviewed preparedness measures in view of the anticipated surge of devotees at major Shiva temples. He emphasised that uninterrupted power supply is crucial for the smooth conduct of religious programmes and for the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Describing it as a priority task, Ravi Kumar instructed officials to deploy standby power systems wherever required and ensure round-the-clock readiness of maintenance teams. He ordered preventive inspections of feeders, transformers and distribution lines to avert breakdowns, and directed that immediate restoration mechanisms be kept in place with field officers on high alert throughout the festival period.

Later in Amaravati, the Minister reiterated the coalition government’s commitment to employee welfare and structural reforms in the power sector. Releasing the diary and calendar of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity BC Employees Welfare Association at the Secretariat, in the presence of MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar, he said the government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is addressing employees’ issues on priority.

He announced fresh recruitments to ease workload pressures and assured that concerns over medical insurance limits would be examined. Ravi Kumar claimed Andhra Pradesh is the only state to convert True-Up charges into True-Down benefits, while curbing expensive private power purchases and achieving record generation through optimal utilisation of state resources.

Association leaders, including president Polaki Srinivasa Rao, thanked the government for decisions on PRC, DA, increments and compassionate appointments, and reaffirmed employees’ commitment to delivering quality service to the public.