‘Zero Litter Governance’ Theme for Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra This Month

NELLORE: “Zero Litter Governance” has been declared the special theme for this month under the Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra programme, aimed at reducing waste and promoting recycling and circular economy practices, Tirupati district collector Dr S. Venkateshwar said on Saturday.

Addressing an awareness programme at Perumallapalle village in Tirupati Rural mandal, the collector said the initiative focuses on scientific household-level segregation of wet and dry waste. Wet waste can be converted into compost, while dry waste can be recycled into reusable products, reducing pressure on landfills.

He said the programme is conducted on the third Saturday of every month in line with the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and has been running continuously since January last year.

Highlighting the economic benefits of recycling, Dr Venkateshwar said waste management could generate income and livelihoods. He cautioned against dumping garbage in drains and public places, warning of diseases such as dengue and malaria, and urged people to reduce plastic use and adopt waste segregation as a daily habit.

Local representatives, officials, self-help group members and villagers participated.