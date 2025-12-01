Zakiya Withdraws Resignation; 6 MLCs Explain Decision To Council Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: In a sudden twist, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council deputy chairperson Zakiya Khanam on Monday withdrew her resignation following the advice of council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju.

Zakiya had resigned from the YSRC and quit her MLC post in May this year.

According to the reports, the chairman told her that, with only six months left in her tenure, the resignation would serve no purpose. There would be no time to issue a fresh notification for a replacement.

Taking due note, Zakiya agreed to continue as MLC and handed over a formal withdrawal letter, which the chairman approved.

The development came shortly after six MLCs who resigned from the YSRC met chairman Raju to explain that their resignations were voluntary.

These were Karri Padmashree, Kalyana Chakravarthy, Marri Rajasekhar, Jayamangala Venkatramana, Zakiya Khanam and Pothula Sunitha.

When asked whether they acted under pressure, all the six asserted that they submitted their resignation letters on their own.

Speaking to the media, Marri Rajasekhar said he had resigned in March and joined the Telugu Desam even before the YSRC’s acceptance of his resignation. He alleged injustice within the YSRC, claiming he was denied both ministerial responsibility and constituency in-charge post, despite his role in strengthening the party in Chilakaluripet.

“I joined the TD for self-respect and would decide on the next step if my resignation remains pending,” he said.