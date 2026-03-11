YVU To Confer Honorary Doctorates on Kota Harinarayana, Shekhar Mande

Kadapa: Yogi Vemana University (YVU) will confer honorary doctorates on two eminent personalities during its combined 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th convocations scheduled on March 13.

Vice-chancellor Prof. Bellamkonda Rajasekhar said noted aerospace engineer Dr Kota Harinarayana, chief architect of India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, and Dr Shekhar C. Mande, president of the Indian National Science Academy, have been selected for the honour.

The honorary degrees will be presented by Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the convocation ceremony.

Dr Harinarayana, born in 1943 in Berhampur, Odisha, played a key role in the development of the Tejas fighter aircraft and served as programme director of the LCA project. Dr Mande is a distinguished scientist known for his contributions to biological sciences.