YVU Professor bags prestigious Brain Pool Fellowship

Kurnool: Dr M.V. Shankar, a distinguished Professor in the department of materials science and nanotechnology at Yogi Vemana University, YSR Kadapa, has secured the coveted Brain Pool Fellowship for outstanding overseas researchers.

The fellowship, with a tenure of 29 months commencing in August 2024, will see Dr Shankar contribute his expertise at the world-renowned Konkuk University in South Korea.

Renowned for his groundbreaking research, Dr Shankar has consistently ranked among the top 2% of most influential scientists globally for the past four consecutive years, as per Scopus-indexed journal publications.

His exceptional contributions in the field of 'Materials & Energy' have earned him a place in the elite list of top 2% most influential scientists worldwide for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Yogi Vemana University has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Dr Shankar on this remarkable achievement. University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Krishna Reddy and principal Prof. S. Ragunatha Reddy lauded Dr Shankar’s accomplishments and expressed their pride in his recognition on the global stage.