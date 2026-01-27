Yuvagalam Padayatra Deepened My Connection with Underprivileged Across AP: Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday issued a message on the third anniversary of his 'Yuvagalam Padayatra', recalling the political walk undertaken ahead of the 2024 general elections. Launched on January 27, 2023, the padayatra began from Kuppam in Chittoor and was originally planned to cover over 4,000 km. However, Lokesh completed over 3,100 km across 226 days.

"A journey that grounded me and connected me deeply to the struggles of farmers, women, youth, workers, teachers, students, entrepreneurs, weavers, senior citizens, and the underprivileged across Andhra," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

Recalling the padayatra, the TDP general secretary expressed gratitude to mothers and sisters for their blessings and to citizens who spoke to him with honesty, hope and courage.

"My politics was shaped in the shadow of your struggles and aspirations," he said, adding that every policy drafted and every decision taken carries the voices and lives of the people at its core. "Three years on, I reiterate my vow-to be your soldier, your warrior, and to always stand by your side," he said.

In a press release, Lokesh said the padayatra marked a defining moment in Andhra's political and civic history, transforming public engagement, deepening democratic outreach, and strengthening people-centric governance.

As part of the yatra, he traversed 97 Assembly constituencies, interacting with citizens across all districts, from rural hamlets to urban centres. "The effort yielded remarkable political resonance, with alliance candidates winning in 90 of the 97 constituencies the padayatra passed through-an indicator of its deep connection with public sentiment," it said.

The padayatra, the party said, was not a symbolic march but a milestone-driven, result-oriented engagement that crossed key milestones of 800 km, 1,000 km, 1,500 km, 2,000 km and 3,000 km at strategic constituencies. Each milestone was marked by community interactions and specific commitments, it added.

At the 1,000-km milestone in Kurnool, Lokesh pledged to uplift wards lacking basic amenities. In Nandikotkur, the padayatra highlighted commitments to major irrigation initiatives, while in coastal and agricultural districts, it reaffirmed support for aquaculture farmers and fisheries development, the party said.

Throughout the journey, Lokesh walked an average of 10-12 km daily, meeting people from all walks of life. Despite political and logistical challenges, including temporary interruptions, the padayatra persevered, reinforcing the message that effective leadership must emerge from the ground through continuous dialogue with the people, the release added.

"It set a new benchmark for public engagement in Andhra politics, revitalising community participation and inspiring youth leadership across the state," it added. During the padayatra, the then opposition leader and current Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9, 2023, in connection with alleged graft.

The padayatra culminated ahead of the 2024 elections, which saw the TDP-led NDA coalition secure a sweeping victory, winning 164 Assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha seats.