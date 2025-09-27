YSRC's Perni Calls Hindupur MLA Real Psycho

Former minister and senior YSR Congress leader Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has called Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna a real psycho.

Speaking to media here on Friday, he recalled that late AP chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had once saved Balakrishna from a critical situation. “But today, he (the Hindupur MLA) is shamelessly hurling insults at Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Perni Nani stated.

He went on to accuse Balakrishna of stopping the construction of Basavatarakam Hospital in AP after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power. “This shows his shallow and jealous mindset,” the former minister stated. He questioned what he called the hypocrisy of the coalition government:

“If regulating films under Jagan’s rule is wrong, why did Chandrababu Naidu’s coalition not scrap the GO after coming to power,” he asked. Perni Nani went on to call the mega DSC a major publicity stunt.

He accused the Chief Minister of cheating the unemployed youth. “Instead of keeping his pre-poll promise of filling 25,000 posts, he turned the DSC into a publicity event and gave only 15,941 posts, of which 6,100 teacher posts had already been cleared by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government,” the former minister underlined.

He said such deceptions clearly expose Naidu’s event-management style of politics.