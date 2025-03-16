YSRC’s Karumuri Slams Govt Over Public Health, Farmer Issues

Kakinada:Former minister and YSRC regional coordinator Karumuri Nageswara Rao criticised the government on Sunday and said that public health was being neglected in the state during the present alliance regime and the state's cleanliness rank has dropped to third from the first place when YSRC was in rule.

He said that the five years of YSRC rule, headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was praised by the NITI Ayog and adhering to Swachch Bharat Mission rules, distributed advanced sanitation with household waste bins, auto-rickshaw garbage collection in remote areas and stopping of waste burning. The municipalities profited from waste segregation and recycling.



He criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for scrapping Rs 60 household waste fee, halting collection of garbage and misleading the people. He said that the transformation of Tanuku into a 'dump yard’' due to replacing autos with tricycles, causing filth and odours statewide.

He said that large-scale slaughterhouses, allegedly backed by the officials, was creating stench and health risks. He said that residents of Ungutur mandal are making several pleas to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and the TD office have gone unanswered with crores of rupees reportedly siphoned off through slaughter houses.



He also accused the government of cheating the farmers by not ensuring minimum support price, contrasting Jagan's Rs 3.40 crore worth of grain procured during 2019-24 with Chandrababu's Rs 2.60 crore during 2014-19.

He said that the farmers also suffered as there was no crop insurance. Also due to middlemen exploitation and unfulfilled ''Annadatha Sukhibhva'', he said.