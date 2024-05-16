YSRCP will form government once again in AP, say Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said the YSRCP would form the government in Andhra Pradesh once again after completion of counting of votes on June 4.



Interacting with the members of I-PAC team at its office in Benz Circle in Vijayawada, he said no one believed that the YSRCP would get 151 Assembly seats in 2019 elections and this time it would surpass the number. He confidently said that the party would get 22 MPs seats.

“We are going to break our 2019 record and the whole country will look at AP during the election results on June 4,” he said. The able administration that was ensured to the people in Andhra Pradesh by the YSRCP government coupled with the sustained efforts made by the I-PAC team for the last 18 months helped the party in creating a record during the elections.

“Your (I-PAC team) services cannot be measured,” he said amid loud applause from the team members. He interacted with the team members in a similar manner after completion of elections in 2019.