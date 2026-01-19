YSRCP Stages Protest at AP DGP Office over Dalit Activist's Murder

Amaravati: The YSRCP leaders on Monday staged a protest in front of the Andhra Pradesh DGP office after police allegedly denied them permission to submit a complaint over the alleged murder of a Dalit activist. YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had accused TDP leaders of hitting party cadre Manda Salman with iron rods and killing him when he went to visit his ailing wife recently.

"The opposition party (YSRCP) staged a protest before the DGP's office. The police denied its leaders permission to lodge a complaint over the killing of Dalit activist Manda Salman," the YSRCP said in a release.

The opposition party alleged that the police refused to grant an appointment to meet the DGP, forcing leaders to hold a dharna outside the office, following which an Additional DGP received their representation.

The YSRCP alleged that Salman's killing was a "government-sponsored murder" and accused police of failing to register a proper FIR in this case, while "shockingly booking a case against the deceased activist himself".

"We were not even allowed to see Salman's body initially, and police acted only after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would personally come and perform the burial," said senior YSRCP leader and former minister Merugu Nagarjuna in the release.

The opposition party claimed that serious crimes against Dalits, women and children were not being registered.

Likewise, former Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy alleged that the state had descended into lawlessness, claiming police failed to act against the attackers and instead filed cases against the deceased.

He further alleged that Salman's family was obstructed from performing last rites according to religious customs and that authorities demanded Aadhaar cards even for burial.

The YSRCP said it would approach the High Court through a PIL and continue its agitation until justice is delivered to Salman's family.

The opposition party leaders were humiliated at the DGP office and questioned whether the police were working for the people or acting under political influence, it said.

YSRCP demanded Rs 1 crore compensation to Salman's family and action against TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivas Rao in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.