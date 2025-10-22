YSRCP Plans Statewide Protests Against Privatization of Medical Colleges

Amaravati: The YSRC has decided to conduct a statewide agitation against the privatisation of government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

At the YSRC’s central office in Tadepalli, state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy unveiled the “YSRC Praja Udyamam” poster, declaring that the movement would continue until the government withdraws its anti-people and destructive decisions. Sajjala said mass dharnas will be held across all Assembly constituencies on October 28, followed by district-level rallies on November 12. The ongoing one-crore signature campaign will conclude on November 23, and on November 24, the collected signatures will be brought to the party headquarters. Later, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and senior leaders will submit the people’s representations to the Governor. He said the agitation is not political but a fight for the state’s future, stressing that students, employees, and intellectuals are voluntarily supporting the campaign.