Botsa Satyanarayana Suffers Brain Stroke, Admitted To Hyderabad Hospital
Botsa was immediately shifted from Amaravati to Hyderabad at night for treatment.
Hyderabad: YSRCP MLC and Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, was admitted to Citi Neuro Centre in Hyderabad on Thursday night, after reportedly suffering a brain stroke.
Doctors at the hospital confirmed that his condition is stable. Satyanarayana had been actively participating in the ongoing Budget Sessions of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council at Amaravati before the incident.
This is not the first time the senior leader has faced such a health scare. In June last year, Satyanarayana collapsed while addressing a "Vennupotu Dinam" protest rally in Cheepurupalli, Vizianagaram district. He lost consciousness atop a vehicle and was rushed to a hospital in Visakhapatnam, where he was later declared stable.
Earlier, in 2013, he was treated for a blood clot in his brain at Care Hospital in Hyderabad and made a full recovery.