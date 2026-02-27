Botsa Satyanarayana Suffers Brain Stroke, Admitted To Hyderabad Hospital

Hyderabad: YSRCP MLC and Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, was admitted to Citi Neuro Centre in Hyderabad on Thursday night, after reportedly suffering a brain stroke.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that his condition is stable. Satyanarayana had been actively participating in the ongoing Budget Sessions of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council at Amaravati before the incident.