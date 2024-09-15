YSRCP leaders looted canal soil: Dola

Kurnool: Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, while attending various events in Prakasam district on Sunday, reflected on the coordination during the Vijayawada floods and accused YSRCP leaders of allegedly looting soil from canal embankments.

The minister attended events in Ongole town in the morning, and in Mulguntapadu of Singarayakonda mandal and Kondapi in the afternoon. He attributed the Vijayawada floods to Jagan Mohan Reddy and clarified that their efforts are aimed at addressing past wrongdoings by filing cases against opposition leaders. He claimed that had the floods occurred during Reddy's tenure, they would have only been addressed after a week. Minister Dola praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his proactive response, noting that Naidu even waded through four feet of floodwater and personally managed relief efforts.

Swamy challenged the former CM to justify the funds promised to flood victims. He also refuted claims that the Budameru river was rising and causing floods, calling it misinformation intended to create fear. Additionally, he assured that medical colleges sanctioned during the previous regime are not being cancelled but are being supported to ensure adequate facilities for students.