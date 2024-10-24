 Top
YSRCP Drops 'Truth Bomb'

24 Oct 2024 7:31 AM GMT
YSRCP Drops Truth Bomb
Hyderabad: The YSRCP made an announcement on Thursday at 12 PM, revealing what it called a truth bomb. In a post on X, the party questioned the state government's intention of appointment of an individual allegedly involved in running a drug mafia under the guise of a media persona. According to the post, in recent years, the head of the Yellow News Channel has been linked to regular interactions with 15 drug users.

The party further questioned whether such a person, who has had hundreds of drug-related discussions with these individuals, would be fit to protect the sanctity of Tirumala.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
YSRCP Truth Bomb TTD Chairperson 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
