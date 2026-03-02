YSRCP Demands BR Naidu’s Resignation as TTD Chief over Video Row

Hyderabad: The woman seen in the videos with TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu had written a detailed letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and explained about her association with him, the YSRCP said.

It further stated that in that letter, she spoke about a 30-year association that turned into a relationship and alleged emotional abuse, humiliation, financial hardship and threats. She stated that she faced severe distress while her daughter battled a serious autoimmune disease.

She warned that a person of such character should not be given high public office like TTD Chairman, as it would damage the dignity of the institution and the party. Every word in that letter now gains significance in light of the videos that have surfaced. B.R. Naidu must immediately resign from the post of TTD Chairman, the YSRCP said in a post on 'X'.