YSRCP Condemns Journalist’s Arrest

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has strongly condemned the coordinated attacks on Sakshi media offices across the state and the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao. In a sharp statement, the party alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh, is engaging in “desperate diversion tactics.”

“This is nothing but a shameless attempt to shift focus from their abysmal one-year performance. Having failed to deliver on welfare promises made before elections and unable to back their tall claims with facts or statistics on development and finances, the TDP has stooped to an all-time low,” the YSRCP said.

The party accused the TDP of trying to generate noise over an issue unrelated to YSRCP, calling it a distraction from “crumbling governance.” It demanded that the TDP stop vendetta politics and instead provide answers to the people of Andhra Pradesh for what it called “monumental governance failure.”