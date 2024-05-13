YSRCP complaints against suspended IPS officer and Ex-DGP for working in favour of TDP

Andhra Pradesh: The YSRCP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against retired Director-General of Police RP Rakhur and suspended IPS officer AB Venkateswara for instructing the police officials to help and favour TDP during polling today.



In the complaint, YSRCP State general secretary L. Appi Reddy said it was learnt that Venkateswara Rao and Thakur were acting against YSRCP for the last five years and sitting in head office of TDP at Mangalagiri and over viewing political scenario of TDP and orally instructing DG, IG, DIG, District Police Superintendents (SP), Deputy SP and Circle Inspectors to work in favor TDP without arresting party supporters and to maintain a soft corner towards TDP activists to do rigging and booth capturing in the present polling.

As present and retired police officers, they must perform their duties with utmost care and unbiased manner. However, Venkateswara Rao and Thakur colluded with TDP and used their influence and instructed police officers to favor TDP.

These actions are undemocratic nothing but violation of Model Code of Conduct and misuse of police power and the same was treated as an offence under the Representation of the People Act (RP)- 1951.

“We request ECI to immediately take note of this issue and take action against Venkateswara Rao and Thakur after a probe. The ECI must also ask police officers on duty to act freely and fairly without being influenced by anyone,” Reddy urged in the complaint.