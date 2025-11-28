YSRCP Blames Naidu-Lokesh-Kalyan Trio for Pushing AP into Chaos

Amaravati: Senior YSRCP leader A Rambabu accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan of allegedly pushing Andhra Pradesh into "chaos" and branded them as "three anti-heroes".

Rambabu alleged that the trio has been diverting public attention from the failures of the NDA coalition government by repeatedly targeting the opposition.

"The three anti-heroes responsible for pushing Andhra Pradesh into chaos, Naidu and Lokesh are looting the state, while Kalyan carries their palanquin and takes his share in the plunder," Rambabu told reporters at YSRCP central office on Thursday.

The YSRCP leader further alleged that Lokesh, whom he described as "behaving like a trainee CM", has derailed the education system, impacted welfare hostels and interfered in revenue-generating departments.

He charged Kalyan with spreading misinformation on the Konaseema coconut trees issue, saying the farmers have clarified that decades of saline water ingress not previous YSRCP regime caused the damage.

The former minister alleged that the NDA alliance government is spending crores on fake accounts to malign YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family, while continuing large-scale borrowings under the pretext of developing greenfield capital Amaravati. Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.



