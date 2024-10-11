YSRCC demands compensation for flood victims

Devineni Avinash expressed that, due to the negligence of CM Chandrababu and officials, areas such as Mylavaram, Jaggayapet, Jakkampudi Colony, and Singhnagar in Vijayawada were flooded, trapping residents. He further lamented that none of the flood victims received full compensation and that many are still seeking redress at the NTR District Collectorate. Avinash highlighted that the government received Rs 534 crores in donations but has not used it for the flood victims, demanding transparency from the Naidu government regarding the allocation of those funds. He noted that the YSRC party spent Rs 1.50 crores to assist flood victims and distributed essential commodities to 50,000 families.

Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas accused CM Chandrababu of seeking publicity and alleged that he exploits crises for corrupt gains, with ministers unable to clarify how much has been spent on flood relief. Former MLA and Vijayawada Central Constituency In-charge, Malladi Vishnu, remarked that Jagan is credited for providing assistance without corruption through DBT and lamented that flood victims are now protesting on the streets for compensation. He announced that the YSRC will continue to advocate until all flood victims receive the compensation they deserve.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga and Avuthu Shailaja, former MLA Monditoka Jaganmohan Rao, and other leaders, along with activists and flood victims, participated in the hunger protest.